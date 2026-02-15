 MP News: Harassing Couple On V-Day Costs Youth His Life In Khandwa
Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth died following a physical altercation after he and his two friends allegedly harassed a couple out to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Saturday night, in Ratagadh village on Harsud Road in Khandwa district.

The deceased was identified as Bhavesh Pal. Police said they have booked two of the accused and are looking for other suspects involved in the alleged attack. 

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred outside an eatery when a young man, identified as Harsh Thapa, was walking with a woman. Bhavesh and his friends Mayank and Sachin allegedly passed offensive remarks at the couple and  harassed the woman. 

When the couple’s friend objected and confronted the three, a heated argument broke out between both groups. The argument quickly escalated into a physical fight.

During the scuffle, knives were pulled out and Bhavesh was allegedly stabbed in the chest. Mayank and Harsh were also injured in the attack.

Local residents immediately rushed all three injured men to the district hospital. Doctors declared Bhavesh brought dead due to the deep chest wound and loss of blood.

Harsh and Mayank are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital and their condition is reported to be critical.

Kotwali police reached the scene and collected evidence. Police said both Mayank and Harsh have been booked in connection with the incident. They are currently searching for Sachin. 

Following the incident, additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

