MP News: Thousands Celebrate Mahashivratri With Sacred Bath

Thousands Celebrate Mahashivratri With Sacred Bath

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1 lakh devotees took a holy dip in Narmada River on Mahashivratri celebrations in Maheshwar and Mandleshwar.

The streets resonated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole”, long queues were formed at historic temples including Shri Rajarajeshwar, Kashi Vishwanath, Kaleshwar, Vriddha Kaleshwar and Jwaleshwa where devotees offered belpatra, milk and flowers. A parthiv shivaling was worshipped according to Holkar-era rituals at Ahilya Ghat.

Social organisations provided refreshments and authorities including SDM Purva Mandloi, SDOP Shweta Shukla and police ensured smooth crowd management. Divers were deployed for safety at the ghat.

Thousands flock Ganga Mahadev on Mahashivratri

Thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred Ganga Mahadev temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings on Mahashivratri. Devotees offered milk, Bilva leaves, and flowers, performing prayers with deep devotion.

Coinciding with the celebrations, the Bhagoria tribal festival commenced, showcasing traditional dances, songs and music. Tribal youth and women in vibrant attire performed to drum and flute beats, attracting locals and visitors from neighboring areas.

The fair features stalls, swings and cultural events, created a lively atmosphere. Authorities ensured security, crowd management and cleanliness. The festival continues until Holi, blending religious faith with tribal cultural heritage.

Devotees pay reverence at Parmar-era Virupaksha Mahadev Temple

RATLAM: The festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated with devotion across the district. Thousands of devotees thronged the historic Virupaksha Mahadev Temple, 18 km from Ratlam. Famous for its 64 pillars and sacred kheer prasad, the ancient Parmar-era temple draws pilgrims seeking blessings for children.

Renovated by Siddharaj Jaisingh, the protected monument reflects Parmar, Gurjar and Chalukya styles. Similarly, special Rudrabhishek rituals marked celebration at temples including Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Temple and Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple.

More than 50K devotees seek blessings of Lord Pashupatinath Mahadev

MANDSAUR: On Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples across the city and surrounding areas to offer prayers, perform Jalabhishek and participate in aarti.

The ashtamukhi Lord Pashupatinath Mahadev temple drew large number of devotees since brahma muhurta. Devotees were restricted to enter sanctum restricted due to huge crowd. Over 50,000 devotees had paid reverence at the temple.

Other temples including Tapeshwar, Shri Amaleshwar, Dholeshvar, Bhuteshwar, Gopeshwar, Jageshwar and Vishwapati Shivalaya witnessed heavy crowds. Social and religious organisations distributed fruits, khichdi, milk and prasad to visitors.

Helicopter showered flowers on Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga

OMKARESHWAR: Thousands of devotees thronged the revered Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga on Mahashivratri.

For the first time, a helicopter showered flowers on the temple peak, creating a divine spectacle. Continuous darshan, Mahabhishek rituals, vibrant decorations, mass feast and midnight fireworks marked the festival.

Miscreants steal 2 shikhars, 100 brass bells from Lord Shiva’s chariot

BADNAWAR: Thieves stole two shikhars and around 100 brass bells from the chariot of Lord Shiva, owned by Mahakal Mandal. The theft was discovered when workers were preparing the chariot for Mahashivratri procession. Moreover, miscreants broke the old wall and also cut copper wires from the chariot’s electrical fittings. The stolen items were quickly replaced by artist Chetan Nagal and workers to ensure that the procession proceeds at scheduled timing.

Massive devotee rush at Dhareshwar temple

A sea of devotees visited the ancient Dhareshwar Temple on Mahashivratri, with queues forming from 3 am. Nearly 10,000 worshippers offered prayers to Lord Dharnath. Believed to be linked to Raja Bhoj, the temple was adorned with flowers and lights. Devotees performed Abhishek amid chants, while police ensured smooth security and traffic arrangements.

City reverberates with chants of “Har Har Mahadev”

NEEMUCH: On Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples across Neemuch, including Shivghat, Siddheshwar, Umapati and Amar Jyotirlinga Mahadev Temples. Temples were exquisitely decorated with lights, rangoli and flowers, while special puja and abhishek. Bhajan Sandhya enlivened the celebrations. The city echoed with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Mahashivratri celebrated at Shri Radhakrishna Sarkar

JHABUA: Mahashivratri was celebrated with grandeur at Shri Radhakrishna Sarkar Rajwada Chowk, featuring Panchamrit abhishek of Lord Shiva, vedic chanting and exquisite decorations. Lord Shiva was adorned as a groom, followed by a grand aarti. Temple pundits Ajay and Manish Bairagi extended greetings to devotees, praying for happiness, prosperity and spiritual progress.

15,000 devotees visit Bandhareshwar temple

PANSEMAL: Thousands gathered at the ancient Bandhareshwar Mahadev Temple for abhishek in brahmamuhurta and darshan of Lord Shiv on Mahashivratri. By noon, over 15,000 devotees paid reverence at the temple. Priest Omkardas Bairagi said his family has served since 1890. MLA Shyam Barde also visited the temple with his family. Administration ensured arrangements as prasad was distributed.

10-day Shivratri fair inaugurated in Sendhwa

SENDHWA: The 10-day Shivratri Fair in Sendhwa was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Antar Singh Arya, municipal council president Basanti Bai Yadav and BJP leader S. Veera Swami on Mahashivratri. Guests reviewed arrangements for security, cleanliness and lighting. Arya announced development projects and proposed shifting the fair to Dussehra Ground next year. Cultural events, rides and shops add to festivities

Devotees throng Manokameshwar, Pancheshwar Mahadev temple

KHETIA: Mahashivratri witnessed massive crowds at Lord Shiv temples across the town and nearby villages. Long queues formed for darshan and abhishekam at Manokameshwar Mahadev Temple and Pancheshwar Mahadev Temple. Over 225 quintals of prasad were distributed. Devotees en route to Toranmal also thronged temples, chanting ‘Bam Bhole’ amid vibrant decorations.

Mahashivratri celebrated with devotion, fervour

MAHIDPUR: The town witnessed vibrant Mahashivratri celebrations as devotees thronged Shiva temples. Temples, beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, hosted abhishekam and bhajans. A grand procession with palanquins, horses and bands toured the city, invoking chants of “Har Har Mahadev.” Fasts, prayers and devotion marked the holy festival.

Khichdi prasadi distribution marks 23-YO tradition

KASRAWAD: Continuing a 23-year tradition, Maha Mrityunjay temple celebrated Mahashivratri with a massive Khichdi Prasadi distribution. Seventeen quintals of Sabudana Khichdi were offered to devotees from morning till afternoon. Organised by Naveen Barche with community support, the event blends devotion and service, growing steadily since its 2002 inception.

Baba Baijnath Mahadev drew devotees

NALKHEDA: Baba Baijnath Mahadev Temple witnessed grand Maha Shivratri celebrations. Devotees from across districts thronged for darshan, chanting “Har Har Mahadev.” Morning rudrabhishek and special pujas were performed with vedic rituals. The temple, beautifully decorated, offered festive spiritual joy, while tight security ensured devotees’ safety.