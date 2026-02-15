 MP News: Firing Erupts Over Dam Dispute In Susner
MP News: Firing Erupts Over Dam Dispute In Susner



FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
MP News: Firing Erupts Over Dam Dispute In Susner | FP Photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over fishing at Kitkhedi Dam turned violent on Sunday, leaving six persons injured after alleged indiscriminate firing by one group. Among the injured is Janpad member representative Gopal Singh.

Three victims sustained bullet injuries, while another was seriously hurt in stone pelting. Two persons from the rival group also suffered injuries.

According to police, the clash erupted when two groups confronted each other over fishing equipment at the dam, where fishing is currently under legal dispute. During the argument, members of one side allegedly opened fire with country-made pistols.

Chetan Singh was shot in both feet, Gopal Singh sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder, and Shivnarayan was hit in the back. Mohan Singh suffered serious head injuries in stone pelting.

All injured were rushed to Susner hospital and later referred to Agar district hospital, with three critical patients shifted to Ujjain for advanced treatment.

ASP Ravindra Boyat and SDOP Devnarayan Yadav reached the spot. Station House Officer Kesar Rajput said that Police has registered a case against nine people and launched an investigation in the case.

