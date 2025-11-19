 Indore News: Crime Branch Arrests 4th Accused In Online Cheating Of ₹60 Lakh; Three Of His Accomplices Had Been Arrested From Different Places In The Country
The complainant, Mohammad Hidayatullah from the city, had lodged a complaint on the NCRP portal (1930) recently. He said that the gang trapped him through a social media platform by initially giving him small profits and then convincing him to invest more money. After relying on the conmen, the complainant invested more money and he lost around Rs 60 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested the fourth accused in an online fraud by giving tasks to the people, police said on Tuesday. The accused hails from Maharashtra and was arrested from Gujarat. Further investigations are underway into the case.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the accused, Krishna Kadam from Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, was caught for his involvement in providing fake bank accounts to the fraud gang. These accounts were used to cheat people across the country.

Acting on the instructions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, a team of the crime branch started investigating online fraud cases and registered a case under sections 318(4), 316(5), and 3(5) of the BNS.

 During the investigation, the team also froze more than 40 bank accounts used by the gang, containing large amounts of money. Recently arrested accused allegedly admitted during initial questioning that the gang has cheated hundreds of people across the country in a similar manner. Further action is being taken against the accused.

Before this, three accused named Mandeep from Haryana, Siddheshwar Khand from Maharashtra and Gurdeep Bura from Haryana were arrested. Police believe that more accused would be arrested in connection with the same.

