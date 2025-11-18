MP News: EPFO Rolls Out Enrolment Scheme For Eligible Left-Out Employees |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employee Enrolment Scheme–2025 has implemented with the objective of providing a special opportunity to voluntarily enrol eligible employees who were left out of EPF coverage between 1 July 2017 and 31 October 2025.

EPFO want to regularize the employees past compliance under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, announced the scheme on the occasion of the 73rd Foundation Day of the EPFO. It is a special initiative of the Government of India aimed at promoting voluntary compliance and ensuring social security coverage for all eligible employees.

Manoranjan Kumar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, informed that the objective of the scheme is to promote transparency, ensure universal social security, and simplify the process of past regularisation.

The scheme will remain open for six months, from 1 November 2025 to 30 April 2026.

Under the scheme, all establishments regardless of their current EPF coverage status can declare any employee appointed between 01.07.2017 and 31.10.2025 through the EPFO portal. For such employees, if deductions were not previously made, the employee’s share for the declared period has been waived.

The employer's liability will be limited to the employer’s contribution, administrative charges, and interest under Section 7Q up to Rs 100. A one-time compensation, damages of only Rs 100 per establishment is payable under all three EPF schemes.

Kumar further informed that establishments facing proceedings under Section 7A of the EPF Act or Paragraph 26B of EPS-1995 will also be eligible under this scheme. EPFO will not initiate any action regarding suo motu compliance.

The scheme simplifies the enrolment of left-out eligible employees and substantially reduces the total financial burden on employers. This scheme is a major step forward in strengthening the goal of “Social Security for All” and ensuring that every employee becomes part of India’s organized social security network.

Explaining the eligibility conditions, Manoranjan Kumar stated that employees who were appointed between 01 July 2017 and 31 October 2025, and who are alive and working in the establishment on the date of declaration, will be considered eligible. For any information related to the scheme, employers may contact telephone numbers 0731-2540057, 2545663, 2434413.

Manoranjan Kumar appealed to all employers to promptly enrol any left-out employees working in their establishments and to take maximum benefit of the scheme.