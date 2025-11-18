Indore News: Shatdhaut Ghrita Emerging As Essential Winter Skincare

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shatdhaut Ghrita, Ayurveda’s revered ‘100 times washed ghee’ is exceptionally prominent this winter due to its ability to soothe, repair and protect skin exposed to severe cold and dryness.

The formulation, mentioned in classical works like Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita, is prepared by repeatedly washing cow’s ghee a hundred times in copper vessels and transforming it into a cooling, creamy and deeply penetrative topical remedy.

According to Karan Dave, lifestyle disease reversal expert and Ayurvedic physician, this process enhances the ghee’s purity and makes it uniquely effective for winter skincare needs.

Shatdhaut Ghrita works across three levels of the skin. At the surface, it immediately calms roughness, cracking and irritation triggered by cold winds. At the cellular level, its rich fatty acids reinforce the lipid barrier, preventing transepidermal water loss, one of winter’s most common causes of tightness and dullness. At the energetic level, it pacifies aggravated vata and pitta, restoring balance that reflects directly in smoother skin.

Modern research supports these traditional claims. Dermatology and pharmaceutical studies highlight its ability to accelerate healing of chapped skin, reduce inflammatory markers in eczema and dermatitis and deliver superior moisturisation compared to synthetic creams. Experts explain that winter often disrupts the skin’s natural defences and Shatdhaut Ghrita provides nourishment without chemical interference.

Unlike commercial winter creams that may contain parabens, fragrances, emulsifiers and hormone- disrupting chemicals, Shatdhaut Ghrita is fully natural and safe for users with sensitive skin, including children and pregnant women. Its short shelf life further signifies purity, reflecting the absence of preservatives or stabilisers.

A small amount applied on clean skin, especially before bed or after bathing, ensures deep absorption and overnight repair. Its cool, soft texture is gentle enough even for delicate facial areas like under the eyes. As winter intensifies and skin demands genuine nourishment, this Ayurvedic preparation stands out as a time-tested, science-backed solution. Its ability to hydrate deeply, soothe inflammation, repair cracks and strengthen skin integrity makes it a powerful alternative to chemical-based cosmetics. Shatdhaut Ghrita is not just a moisturizer but a restorative, protective winter essential, grounded in both ancient wisdom and modern scientific understanding.

Process of making Shatdhaut Ghrita at home

Take purified cow ghee in a copper vessel.

Add purified water and vigorously churn until water separates.

Drain the water completely after each cycle.

Repeat this washing 100 times—anything less is not authentic.

Poor draining causes spoilage, so each wash must be clean.

As washes progress, ghee changes from yellow to white.

Texture becomes soft, cool and cream-like, not greasy.

Store the final ghrita in an airtight glass container, not plastic.

Keep in a cool, dry place. Shelf life is 3–6 months.

Sour smell = failed batch.