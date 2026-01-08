 Indore News: 8 Flights Cancelled, 12 Delayed Due To Bad Weather
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 8 Flights Cancelled, 12 Delayed Due To Bad Weather | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bad weather in several cities across the country and a shortage of crew at IndiGo Airlines led to cancellation of eight flights connected to Indore on Wednesday, while 12 others were delayed by one to four hours, causing major inconvenience to passengers.

Airport sources said cancelled flights include IndiGo services from Delhi, scheduled to arrive at 7 am and depart at 7.40 am; the Nagpur flight departing at 8.20 am and returning at 11 am; and the Chennai flight arriving at 9.50 pm and departing at 10.20 pm.

The Indore–Udaipur flight was also cancelled due to operational reasons and bad weather in Jaipur. This flight arrives from Jaipur before proceeding to Udaipur.

Indore News: LoP Umang Singhar Flags Foul-Smelling, Dirty Water Supply In Khajrana Area, After...
article-image

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions in Delhi, Jaipur, and several other cities delayed flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Jabalpur and Jammu by several hours, leaving passengers distressed.

Due to disruption of the morning schedule, many flights are expected to remain delayed till night. Airport authorities clarified that weather in Indore remained clear throughout the day and no flight was affected by fog at the city airport.

