 Indore News: Two Arrested With Drugs Worth Over ₹3 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Two Arrested With Drugs Worth Over ₹3 Lakh

Indore News: Two Arrested With Drugs Worth Over ₹3 Lakh

MP News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Police, Excise Teams Seize Country-Made Liquor; Several Held In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested two accused in separate actions and seized drugs worth over Rs 3.10 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Tripathi, in the first case, a crime branch team was patrolling near Barah Patthar Main Road when they noticed a man standing in a dark area with a white scooter without a number plate.

On being stopped and searched, the man was identified as Ashad Sheikh, a resident of the Khajrana area. During the search, police recovered around 10 grams of cocaine from him, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh in the international market. His scooter and a mobile phone were also seized.

During questioning, Ashad allegedly admitted that he purchased drugs at a low price and sold them in the city to earn illegal profits. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace his network.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate
Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
Read Also
MP News: Dhar's Residents Up In Arms Over Frequent Power Cuts; Local Residents Blame Damaged Cables...
article-image

In another case, the crime branch arrested Bilal Khan, a resident of Kohinoor Colony, who was absconding in a brown sugar supply case. Earlier, on December 30, police had arrested Danish with 10 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 1.10 lakh. During interrogation, Danish allegedly revealed Bilal’s involvement as a supplier who brought drugs from other districts to the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Two Arrested With Drugs Worth Over ₹3 Lakh

Indore News: Two Arrested With Drugs Worth Over ₹3 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh January 8, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Increase To 9–10°, Winter Chill...

Madhya Pradesh January 8, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Increase To 9–10°, Winter Chill...

Indore News: 8 Flights Cancelled, 12 Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Indore News: 8 Flights Cancelled, 12 Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Indore Contaminated Water: Four Kids Of A Family Fall Ill Due To Contaminated Water In Krishnabagh...

Indore Contaminated Water: Four Kids Of A Family Fall Ill Due To Contaminated Water In Krishnabagh...

Indore News: Ralamandal Sanctuary Sets New Record In 2025, Earns Over ₹64 Lakh

Indore News: Ralamandal Sanctuary Sets New Record In 2025, Earns Over ₹64 Lakh