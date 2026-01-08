Indore News: Two Arrested With Drugs Worth Over ₹3 Lakh

MP News: Police, Excise Teams Seize Country-Made Liquor; Several Held In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested two accused in separate actions and seized drugs worth over Rs 3.10 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Tripathi, in the first case, a crime branch team was patrolling near Barah Patthar Main Road when they noticed a man standing in a dark area with a white scooter without a number plate.

On being stopped and searched, the man was identified as Ashad Sheikh, a resident of the Khajrana area. During the search, police recovered around 10 grams of cocaine from him, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh in the international market. His scooter and a mobile phone were also seized.

During questioning, Ashad allegedly admitted that he purchased drugs at a low price and sold them in the city to earn illegal profits. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace his network.

In another case, the crime branch arrested Bilal Khan, a resident of Kohinoor Colony, who was absconding in a brown sugar supply case. Earlier, on December 30, police had arrested Danish with 10 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 1.10 lakh. During interrogation, Danish allegedly revealed Bilal’s involvement as a supplier who brought drugs from other districts to the city.