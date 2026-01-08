Indore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted on Thursday afternoon when a truck driver suffered an epileptic fit while driving the vehicle in a crowded area near CAT Road Square around 3:00 pm when the truck, loaded with iron rods, was traveling from Reti Mandi towards Pithampur. The truck reportedly came to a halt on its own after the engine stopped due to the weight of the heavy load after the driver lost control.

Traffic constable Rajendra received information that a heavy vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, which was causing massive traffic congestion. Upon reaching the spot, he found the driver identified as Manish Roy from Chhattisgarh, unconscious and frothing at the mouth.

With the help of passersby, constable Rajendra carefully moved the driver out of the cabin and to the side of the road. He called an ambulance, and after approximately 15 minutes, the driver regained consciousness. The constable then contacted the truck owner and ensured the driver had fully recovered before allowing the vehicle to proceed.

Constable Rajendra said, The stalled truck had already caused a significant traffic jam. If the trailer hadn't stopped in time after the driver had lost control during the fit, it could have resulted in a massive accident.