 Indore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted

Indore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted

A major accident was narrowly avoided on CAT Road, Indore, when a truck driver, Manish Roy, suffered a seizure around 3 pm while driving a load of iron rods. The truck halted safely due to the heavy load. Traffic constable Rajendra, with passersby, rescued the unconscious driver, called an ambulance, and ensured his recovery before resuming the vehicle’s journey.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted on Thursday afternoon when a truck driver suffered an epileptic fit while driving the vehicle in a crowded area near CAT Road Square around 3:00 pm when the truck, loaded with iron rods, was traveling from Reti Mandi towards Pithampur. The truck reportedly came to a halt on its own after the engine stopped due to the weight of the heavy load after the driver lost control.

Traffic constable Rajendra received information that a heavy vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, which was causing massive traffic congestion. Upon reaching the spot, he found the driver identified as Manish Roy from Chhattisgarh, unconscious and frothing at the mouth.

With the help of passersby, constable Rajendra carefully moved the driver out of the cabin and to the side of the road. He called an ambulance, and after approximately 15 minutes, the driver regained consciousness. The constable then contacted the truck owner and ensured the driver had fully recovered before allowing the vehicle to proceed.

Read Also
MP News: Farmers Stages Protest In Mandsaur Over Daytime Power Supply Issues
article-image

Constable Rajendra said, The stalled truck had already caused a significant traffic jam. If the trailer hadn't stopped in time after the driver had lost control during the fit, it could have resulted in a massive accident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment
Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List
Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List
BMC Elections 2026: Injured Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidate Haji Saalim Qureshi Says He Did Not See Attacker, No Arrests Yet
BMC Elections 2026: Injured Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidate Haji Saalim Qureshi Says He Did Not See Attacker, No Arrests Yet

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted

Indore News: Truck Driver Suffers Seizure On CAT Road, Disaster Averted

Indore News: Growing Bamboo, The Indore Way… In Labs, Not Just Fields

Indore News: Growing Bamboo, The Indore Way… In Labs, Not Just Fields

Indore News: Drunk Driving Leads To Two Accidents Late At Night

Indore News: Drunk Driving Leads To Two Accidents Late At Night

Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Indore News: Will Dog Census Be Done In Indore? HC Takes Up PIL

Indore News: Will Dog Census Be Done In Indore? HC Takes Up PIL