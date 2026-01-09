 Indore News: Nurse Suspended After Infant’s Thumb Severed In MGM Medical College
A one-and-a-half-month-old infant lost his thumb at MGM Medical College’s New Chest Ward due to alleged nurse negligence during an intracath procedure. Nurse Aarti Shrotiya was suspended, and three nursing in-charges had their salaries withheld. The infant was referred for emergency reattachment surgery. A high-level inquiry has been ordered, with a report expected Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A serious case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced at New Chest Ward associated with MGM Medical College, where a one-and-a-half-month-old infant lost his thumb during treatment. Following the incident, college administration suspended nurse on duty and withheld salaries of three nursing in-charges for one month each.

The incident occurred on Wednesday while a nurse was inserting an intracath for the infant. Due to alleged carelessness, scissors were reportedly used negligently, resulting in severing of the child’s thumb. Matter was highlighted in a local daily on January 8, prompting swift administrative action. Nurse AartiShrotiya, who was on duty, was suspended with immediate effect.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said administration acted within 24 hours considering seriousness of incident. He said patient safety is top priority and negligence in treatment will not be tolerated. Further action will be taken after submission of inquiry report, he added, asserting commitment to improving medical care across hospitals associated with MGM Medical College.

A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted under leadership of MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav. Members include paediatricianDrNirbhay Mehta, MYH Deputy Superintendent DrRohitBaderia, and Nursing Superintendent DayavatiDayal. Committee recorded statement of concerned nurse on Thursday and is scheduled to submit its report on Friday.

Hospital records state that infant, son of Anjubai, a resident of Bajrangpura village in Betma, was admitted to New Chest Ward on December 24 after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested
During a procedure to change intracath, nurse accidentally cut child’s thumb, which fell to the floor. Infant was immediately referred to a super specialty hospital, where surgeons reattached the thumb. Doctors have not yet confirmed whether normal function will be restored.

Child’s mother alleged she had called nurse after noticing swelling in baby’s hand since night. Incident occurred while tape was being cut during procedure, she said.

