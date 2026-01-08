MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested |

Barwani/Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Palsud police on Wednesday arrested two youths carrying 98 counterfeit currency notes worth Rs49,000 in Barwani district, said SP Jagdish Dawar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Dawar said police received a tip-off following which a special team under SDOP Rajpur Mahesh Sunnaiya and SHO Sukhlal Bhanwar was formed to nab the accused.

The team stopped a vehicle (MP 09CQ 3381) on Matli Road and conducted a search operation. During checking, Bhagirath Kanoje (28) and Govind Bandod (19), were found carrying 98 counterfeit Rs 500 notes.

During questioning, Bhagirath confessed that he runs a kiosk in Silawad and had learned to make fake notes by watching YouTube tutorials. The counterfeit notes were reportedly prepared using a colour photocopy printer and photo printing paper. Police also seized a printer, paper, eight authentic Rs 500 notes, eight authentic Rs 100 notes and other materials from the kiosk.

Police are investigating whether the duo was a part of a larger gang. A case has been registered against them under Sections 179, 180 and 181 of the BNS.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police added. The operation involved SI Rajendra Solanki, ASI Jagdish Kalme, Sachin Thakur and others.