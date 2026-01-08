 MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested

MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested

Palsud police arrested Bhagirath Kanoje (28) and Govind Bandod (19) carrying 98 counterfeit Rs 500 notes worth Rs 49,000. Bhagirath, who runs a kiosk in Silawad, admitted learning the process from YouTube. Police seized a printer, paper, and other materials. A case under Sections 179, 180, 181 of BNS is registered, investigation ongoing.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested |

Barwani/Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Palsud police on Wednesday arrested two youths carrying 98 counterfeit currency notes worth Rs49,000 in Barwani district, said SP Jagdish Dawar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Dawar said police received a tip-off following which a special team under SDOP Rajpur Mahesh Sunnaiya and SHO Sukhlal Bhanwar was formed to nab the accused.

The team stopped a vehicle (MP 09CQ 3381) on Matli Road and conducted a search operation. During checking, Bhagirath Kanoje (28) and Govind Bandod (19), were found carrying 98 counterfeit Rs 500 notes.

During questioning, Bhagirath confessed that he runs a kiosk in Silawad and had learned to make fake notes by watching YouTube tutorials. The counterfeit notes were reportedly prepared using a colour photocopy printer and photo printing paper. Police also seized a printer, paper, eight authentic Rs 500 notes, eight authentic Rs 100 notes and other materials from the kiosk.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty
Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Read Also
MP News: 'Har Ghar Mal Yojana...' AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Slams Govt After 20 People Due To Sewer...
article-image

Police are investigating whether the duo was a part of a larger gang. A case has been registered against them under Sections 179, 180 and 181 of the BNS. 

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police added.  The operation involved SI Rajendra Solanki, ASI Jagdish Kalme, Sachin Thakur and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Was Always About Oil': Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Slams US 'Energy Greed' -...

'It Was Always About Oil': Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Slams US 'Energy Greed' -...

Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report

Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report

‘I Am Sorry, Mr Prime Minister’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah Of Misusing...

‘I Am Sorry, Mr Prime Minister’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah Of Misusing...

BMC Elections 2026: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Inspects EVM Preparation At Wilson...

BMC Elections 2026: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Inspects EVM Preparation At Wilson...

Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand...

Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand...