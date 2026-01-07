MP News: Dhar's Residents Up In Arms Over Frequent Power Cuts; Local Residents Blame Damaged Cables For Frequent Outtages |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Reeling under 15-20 power cuts a day, residents of Phoolgawadi village in Sardarpur are struggling with daily inconvenience and safety concerns despite repeated complaints to authorities.

According to local residents, repeated disruptions are caused due to damaged and worn-out electricity cables installed on poles. The residents claim that the cables have not been replaced despite multiple complaints to the electricity department.

According to villagers Jitendra Chaudhary, Paras Chaudhary, Sukhram Patidar and others, the old cables frequently develop faults which lead to intermittent power cuts.

Families struggle to cook and eat meals during evening hours due to the darkness. Streetlights also stop functioning due to these faults.

The irregular power supply has raised serious safety concerns near the government primary school located along the roadside. Over 50 students attend the school daily and a severely damaged cable passes directly in front of the building. The risk of an accident remains high at this location.

The school headmaster recently wrote to the electricity department, demanding immediate replacement of damaged cables. An electricity distribution company supervisor said that the issue has been taken into cognizance and assured that new cables will be installed within a week.