 Indore SIR News: 2-Day Special Camps In Educational Institutes From Friday
Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, two-day special camps will be held on January 9 and 10 in higher secondary schools, colleges and educational institutions to enrol eligible young voters. District and higher education officials have been appointed as nodal officers to ensure inclusion of students eligible as of January 1, 2026, in the electoral roll.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign-2026, special camps will be organized to include the names of eligible young voters in the electoral roll, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026.

These special camps will be held at the district level on January 9th and 10th in higher secondary schools, colleges, and other higher education institutions.

In this regard, the District Election Office has issued necessary guidelines to the heads of educational institutions. They have been instructed to organize the camps according to the prescribed schedule and ensure that the names of all eligible students are included in the electoral roll. All higher secondary schools, colleges and other higher education institutions have been directed to organize these special camps in accordance with the standard operating procedures.

For the organization of special camps in higher secondary schools in the district, the District Education Officer has been appointed as the nodal officer. For colleges, the Additional Director of Higher Education and for universities and training centers, the Registrar of Devi Ahilya University, Indore, have been appointed as nodal officers.

The appointed nodal officers will contact the Electoral Registration Officer of the respective assembly constituency and ensure the organization of the camps on the scheduled dates.

They will facilitate the process of adding the names of eligible young voters, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026, whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll published on December 23, 2025.

