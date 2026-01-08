 Madhya Pradesh January 8, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Increase To 9–10°, Winter Chill Begins To Ease Across State
Madhya Pradesh is seeing a gradual change in weather as temperatures rise slightly across the state. Daytime weather has become more comfortable in cities like Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, giving relief from winter. Night temperatures have increased from around 7–8°C to 9–10°C, though mornings remain cold.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a gradual change in weather conditions, with temperatures showing a slight rise across many districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, the state is likely to witness clear skies and dry weather over the next few days, bringing some relief from the intense winter chill.

Major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior, are experiencing The minimum temperature in several districts has risen by around 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. In cities like Bhopal and Indore, the night temperature, which earlier hovered around 7 to 8 degrees Celsius, has now increased to around 9 to 10 degrees Celsius.

This rise has made afternoons more comfortable for residents. However, nights and early mornings are still cold, especially in northern and eastern parts of the state, where people continue to feel the winter chill.

article-image

Jabalpur, Rewa and Satna are seeing cold mornings with light fog in some areas, but the sun during the day is helping temperatures climb slightly. In Chhindwara and Pachmarhi, the weather remains cooler due to higher elevation, and nights are still quite cold.

Weather experts say there is no major rain system active over Madhya Pradesh at present, so dry weather is expected to continue. Winds are also likely to remain light, which may allow temperatures to rise further during the daytime.

article-image

The temperature change indicates a slow easing of winter conditions, although cold weather has not completely gone.

Overall, the coming days are expected to bring stable weather, with rising temperatures during the day and cold nights, marking a gradual transition towards milder winter conditions in the state.

