 MP Cabinet Meet: Hiring On 373 Posts For 50-Bedded Ayush Hospitals in 12 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore
Cabinet approved the proposal to create 373 new posts for the operation of 50 bed Ayush Hospitals in 12 districts and 30 bed hospital of Badwani. The 12 district include Bhopal, Indore, Narsinghpur,Balaghat, Guna, Bhind, Sehore, Panna, Sheopur, Amarkantak, Shujalpur (Shajapur).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet approved the proposal to create 373 new posts for 50-bedded Ayush hospitals in 12 districts and a 30-bed hospital in Barwani.

The 12 districts include Bhopal, Indore, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Guna, Bhind, Sehore, Panna, Sheopur, Amarkantak, and Shujalpur (Shajapur).

These new posts will lead to expenses of Rs 25.57 crores.

Apart from this, approval was given to operate non-institutionalised service, foster care and aftercare under Mission Vatsalya for the next 5 years. This will incur an expenditure of Rs 1022.40 crores. The state share will be Rs 408.96 crores, and the central share will be Rs 613.44 crores.

Under the scheme, 33,346 children have been identified as the beneficiaries so far. They include the children of widow, divorcee, orphan, children of parents suffering from incurable diseases, children of those parents who are unable to take care etc.

Discussion on renewable and non renewable energy sources was also held in the cabinet meet. It was emphasised that solar pumps should be provided to the farmers so that they should shift from the usage of electric motors for irrigation.

