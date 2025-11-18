MP News: RJD Supporter Labourer Thrashed To Death By JDU-Inclined Uncles Over Bihar Election Results In Guna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly killed by his family for presenting opposing political views in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The victim-- a Rashtriya Janta Dal supporter, was beaten to death by his Janta Dal (United) uncles after an argument over Bihar elections on the result day.

Police said the accused first beat him up and then held his face down in the mud until he died.

Both the uncles supported JDU, while the labourer supported RJD. When the uncles said something against RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the labourer got angry and hit them, further escalating the fight.

The accused uncles thrashed him to death, dumped the body and walked away. Both of them have been arrested now.

According to information, the incident took place in the Cantonment area near the under-construction police line quarters.

Police found the body and identified the deceased as Shankar, son of Lallan Manjhi, a resident of Bihar. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family has been informed.

The two accused, Rajesh Manjhi and Toofani Manjhi, told police that they had arrived in Guna only two-three days ago for labour work.

Shankar was their nephew. All three were working together at the construction site.

On the night of the incident, they cooked food, drank alcohol, and then got into an argument. Police said the fight started over Bihar election results.

Rajesh and Toofani support JDU, while Shankar supported RJD. The argument grew when the accused made comments about Tejaswi Yadav, which angered Shankar. Heated words turned into a fight, leading to the fatal assault.