Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies, Brother Injured After Speeding Pickup Truck Hits Bike | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl died and her younger brother was critically injured after a speeding pickup truck coming from the wrong side rammed into their bike on Sunday evening at Bhopal. The pickup driver fled the scene after the collision, said Gandhi Nagar police on Monday.

According to police, Mohit Rajput (16), a resident of Dongariya village under Berasia police station, was returning home with his sister Shimpie Rajput (17) and mother Rekhabai on his new motorcycle. The family had left from their relative’s home in Rajnagar Colony, Karond, and were heading toward their village Gundariya.

When they reached Bishankhedi Road at about 5.30 pm, a fast-moving pickup truck coming from the wrong direction crashed into their bike. All three fell on the road. Shimpie suffered severe head injuries while Mohit sustained serious fractures and their mother received minor injuries.

An ambulance rushed the siblings to a private hospital near Meena square, where doctors declared Shimpie dead. Mohit remains under treatment. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified driver.