 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Revokes Land Pooling Scheme; Decision Comes On The Heels Of Farmers’ Proposed Agitation In Ujjain
The Chief Minister brought the land pooling scheme last year for permanent construction for Simhastha. The Ujjain Development Authority has also issued notification for carrying out the scheme under which some plots of land have been acquired from the farmers. The BKS has been opposed to the scheme since the day the government conceived the idea of land pooling.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Revokes Land Pooling Scheme; Decision Comes On The Heels Of Farmers’ Proposed Agitation In Ujjain | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has revoked the land pooling scheme for permanent constructions for Simhastha.

Soon after coming from Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revoked the decision on the land pooling scheme at a meeting at his residence with public representatives from Ujjain and farmers’ representatives late Monday evening.

The decision came on the heels of opposition by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. The BKS, which has been protesting the Land Pooling Act, was set to launch ‘Ghera Dalo, Dera Dalo’ agitation outside the Ujjain collectorate on Tuesday.

The BKS has been protesting the government’s plan to acquire land for Simhastha. Besides farmers staging sit-ins and organising tractor rallies, the women held protests by giving memorandums.

The collector of Ujjain assured the farmers that the land pooling scheme would be held back. The collector also announced that land would not be acquired without the farmers’ consent, but the farmers were not ready to buy the assurances by the government.

The administration said it would start the sewage and road work by holding up the land pooling scheme. On the other hand, the farmers said the scheme had just been held up, but not cancelled.

So, the scheme may see a backdoor entry, the farmers said. The Chief Minister brought the land pooling scheme last year for permanent construction for Simhastha.

The Ujjain Development Authority has also issued notification for carrying out the scheme under which some plots of land have been acquired from the farmers.

The BKS has been opposed to the scheme since the day the government conceived the idea of land pooling.

No provision for cancelling scheme

There is no provision for postponing the land pooling scheme according to section 52 of the Urban Development Act, which can either be revoked or be modified. To make amendments in it, the proposal can be sought from the authority level.

