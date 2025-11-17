MP News: High Court Seeks Government’s Stance On Teachers’ E-Attendance Woes; 27 Teachers File Petition Challenging Mandatory Use Of ‘Hamare Shikshak’ App

MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court principal bench of Jabalpur, on Monday, asked the state government to clarify school education department’s position on practical problems faced by teachers with e-attendance.

Teachers submitted affidavits in High Court highlighting that poor networking in rural and remote areas prevents attendance from being uploaded properly, sometimes marking them absent despite being present. They said the e-attendance system adversely affects their work. State government has sought time from HC to respond.

The court asked officials to explicitly mention school department’s stand on issues raised by teachers regarding the ‘Hamare Shikshak (Our Teacher)’ app for electronic attendance marking.

A group of 27 educators, led by Jabalpur resident Mukesh Singh Barkade, filed petition challenging mandatory use of the app, thrusting contentious e-attendance policy into judicial spotlight and highlighting grievances over technology’s intrusion into teaching.

Advocate Ansuman Singh, representing teachers, said, “HC has asked state government to reply on practical problems of teachers. Teachers have submitted affidavits with practical problems with e-attendance in HC today.”

The App

The Hamare Shikshak app is intended to capture teachers’ attendance in real time and upload it directly to the Education Portal, a move authorities believe will enhance transparency, reduce absenteeism and allow senior officials to monitor attendance remotely. But teachers — especially those posted in rural parts have raised strong objections, pointing to practical challenges and poor network connectivity.