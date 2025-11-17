 MP News: High Court Seeks Government’s Stance On Teachers’ E-Attendance Woes; 27 Teachers File Petition Challenging Mandatory Use Of ‘Hamare Shikshak’ App
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Seeks Government’s Stance On Teachers’ E-Attendance Woes; 27 Teachers File Petition Challenging Mandatory Use Of ‘Hamare Shikshak’ App

MP News: High Court Seeks Government’s Stance On Teachers’ E-Attendance Woes; 27 Teachers File Petition Challenging Mandatory Use Of ‘Hamare Shikshak’ App

Teachers submitted affidavits in High Court highlighting that poor networking in rural and remote areas prevents attendance from being uploaded properly, sometimes marking them absent despite being present. They said the e-attendance system adversely affects their work. State government has sought time from HC to respond.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Upholds Girl’s Right To Study, Rebukes Father | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court principal bench of Jabalpur, on Monday, asked the state government to clarify school education department’s position on practical problems faced by teachers with e-attendance.

Teachers submitted affidavits in High Court highlighting that poor networking in rural and remote areas prevents attendance from being uploaded properly, sometimes marking them absent despite being present. They said the e-attendance system adversely affects their work. State government has sought time from HC to respond.

The court asked officials to explicitly mention school department’s stand on issues raised by teachers regarding the ‘Hamare Shikshak (Our Teacher)’ app for electronic attendance marking.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Van Vihar to get 15 more golf cart & 180 Bicycles After Petrol Vehicles Banned
article-image

A group of 27 educators, led by Jabalpur resident Mukesh Singh Barkade, filed petition challenging mandatory use of the app, thrusting contentious e-attendance policy into judicial spotlight and highlighting grievances over technology’s intrusion into teaching.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Advocate Ansuman Singh, representing teachers, said, “HC has asked state government to reply on practical problems of teachers. Teachers have submitted affidavits with practical problems with e-attendance in HC today.”

The App

The Hamare Shikshak app is intended to capture teachers’ attendance in real time and upload it directly to the Education Portal, a move authorities believe will enhance transparency, reduce absenteeism and allow senior officials to monitor attendance remotely. But teachers — especially those posted in rural parts have raised strong objections, pointing to practical challenges and poor network connectivity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Ruling On Habeas Corpus Plea

MP News: Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Ruling On Habeas Corpus Plea

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Revokes Land Pooling Scheme; Decision Comes On The Heels Of Farmers’...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Revokes Land Pooling Scheme; Decision Comes On The Heels Of Farmers’...

MP News: High Court Seeks Government’s Stance On Teachers’ E-Attendance Woes; 27 Teachers File...

MP News: High Court Seeks Government’s Stance On Teachers’ E-Attendance Woes; 27 Teachers File...

MP News: After Pig Butcher Fraud, Love Fraud Cheats People

MP News: After Pig Butcher Fraud, Love Fraud Cheats People

Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies, Brother Injured After Speeding Pickup Truck Hits Bike

Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies, Brother Injured After Speeding Pickup Truck Hits Bike