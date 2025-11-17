 Bhopal News: Machhli’s Henchman Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹85k
On Sunday, Sarangpur police in Rajgarh received a tip-off about a suspicious golden-coloured car parked on Taraganj Road. Acting swiftly, a police team cordoned off the area and detained the suspect who later identified himself as Sanabbar Ansari of Aishbagh, Bhopal. During the search, MD drugs were recovered. Sanabbar admitted he had come to Rajgarh to deliver the consignment.

Monday, November 17, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch team in its ongoing crackdown on the drug network linked to alleged smuggler DJ Yaseen Ahmed (Machhli) arrested one of his close aides Sanabbar Ansari from Rajgarh and seized MD drugs worth Rs 85,000 from his possession, police said on Monday.

Sanabbar became an active peddler in the network after Yaseen’s arrest on July 22 and had been absconding since. A case has been registered against him under NDPS Act. The police officials said he revealed vital clues during interrogation. Based on these inputs, teams have been deployed to trace other members of the drug racket.

Officials said that the crime branch would continue to probe the wider network, focusing on identifying and apprehending the remaining peddlers associated with Yaseen’s syndicate.

Links with Yaseen network

Investigations revealed that Sanabbar was a trusted associate of Yaseen Machhli and played a crucial role in distributing drugs to suppliers in Bhopal. Even after Yaseen’s arrest, he continued to evade authorities, frequently changing his location.

Police sources confirmed that multiple cases were registered against him. His brother Shakir was recently arrested for similar offences, indicating the duo’s long-term involvement in drug trafficking.

