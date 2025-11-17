MP News: Woman Raped, Duped Of Over ₹4 Lakh After Being Threatened Of Private Video Leak In Bhind

Nashik: Retired DSP's Son, Hotel Owner Arrested For Holding Two Women At Gunpoint, Demanding Sexual Favours | File Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was raped and threatened after being cheated of over ₹4 lakh on the pretext of document collection in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, police said on Monday.

The victim further alleged, that the accused made an obscene video of her during the incident. He subsequently extorted money from her by threatening to make the video viral.

According to reports, the accused identified as Ravikant Parashar alias Puttu, resident of Ward No. 12, near the Hanuman Temple in Chaikur was the victim's family friend for several years.

Reportedly, the victim's father fell seriously ill and Parashar helped the family in their business to win their trust.

According to the victim's complaint, the accused lured the woman to his home under the pretext of collecting documents and, finding her alone, raped her. When she resisted, the accused threatened to kill her and usurp the family's property, which led the woman to remain silent.

Ravikant has so far extorted approximately 4-5 lakh rupees.

Earlier, the accused allegedly sent the obscene video to the woman's WhatsApp and demanded 50,000 rupees. The harrasment didn't end here, the accused reportedly lured her to a house on Barthara Road, where he forced sexual intercourse and assaulted her.

Frustrated by the continued threats and blackmail, the woman told her mother everything and then filed a complaint at the Gohad police station.

According to TI Abhishek Gautam, cases under several serious sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered against the accused. Mobile phone, chats, videos, and digital evidence are being collected in the case for further investigation. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.