MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped By Husband's Friend In Gwalior; Family Members Thrash Accused

MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped And Assaulted By Husband's Friend; Family Members Thrashes Accused | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in Madhya Pradesh's of Gwalior.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kushwaha, was caught and brutally thrashed by the victim’s family members after the incident before being handed over to the police.

According to police, the woman lives in Gwalior with her husband, two sons, and brother-in-law. Sunil, who had been staying their home arrived on Saturday night and requested to stay overnight, claiming to be a close friend of the husband.

Since her husband had gone to their village for some work, the woman allowed him to stay.

Around 5 am on Sunday, after the woman’s two sons went out for a walk, the accused entered her room and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he allegedly assaulted her with kicks, punches, and slaps before raping her. He also threatened to kill her and her children if she revealed the incident.

Hearing the woman’s screams, her brother-in-law and elder son rushed in, caught the accused red-handed, and beat him before calling the police.

The Old cantonment police registered a case under sections of rape, assault against Sunil Kushwaha. The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway following the victim’s medical examination.