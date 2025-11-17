MP News: Dalit Father-Son Chased, Thrashed At Hospital Over Petty Dispute In Sehore--VIDEO

MP News: Dalit Father-Son Brutally Assaulted By Miscreants Over Petty Dispute In Sehore |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit youth and his father were brutally assaulted at the Sehore District Hospital, in the presence of police personnel.

The video of the assault is going viral on social media in which a few miscreants can be seen thrashing a youth and his father. The duo went to the hospital for the treatment after being assaulted by the same group. The accused followed them to the district hospital and attacked them again.

Check the video below:

Miscreants attack thrash over petty dispute in Sehore; follow him to hospital to beat him & his father#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/wQmQC569vX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 17, 2025

According to the victim, identified as Pravesh Parihar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Ganj, the confrontation began late at night when one of the accused, Deepak Parmar suddenly appeared in front of his car.

Parihar quietly moved from the side. This made Deepak furious. He allegedly slapped him, and soon his associates arrived and began abusing him. Pravesh avoided escalation and went home, but the matter did not end there. Later, Deepak and his friends attacked Pravesh and his father, Hari Singh, in the Bhopal Naka area.

When the injured duo reached the District Hospital in Sehore for treatment, Deepak Parmar, Bhanu Rathore and Naveen Rathore reportedly followed them into the hospital. They caught Pravesh and his father and attacked them.

The Kotwali police have registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocity Act and other sections.

CSP Abhinandana Sharma confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and that the teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused.