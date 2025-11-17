 MP News: Dalit Father-Son Chased, Thrashed At Hospital Over Petty Dispute In Sehore--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Dalit Father-Son Chased, Thrashed At Hospital Over Petty Dispute In Sehore--VIDEO

MP News: Dalit Father-Son Chased, Thrashed At Hospital Over Petty Dispute In Sehore--VIDEO

The confrontation began late at night when one of the accused suddenly appeared in front of his car. After narrowly passing by, accused allegedly slapped him, and soon his associates arrived and began abusing him. Pravesh avoided escalation and went home, but the matter did not end there. Later, Deepak and his friends attacked Pravesh and his father, Hari Singh, in the Bhopal Naka area.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Dalit Father-Son Brutally Assaulted By Miscreants Over Petty Dispute In Sehore |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit youth and his father were brutally assaulted at the Sehore District Hospital, in the presence of police personnel.

The video of the assault is going viral on social media in which a few miscreants can be seen thrashing a youth and his father. The duo went to the hospital for the treatment after being assaulted by the same group. The accused followed them to the district hospital and attacked them again.

Check the video below:

Read Also
MP News: Man Tries To Shoo Away Monkey Using Iron Rod, Dies On Spot After Accidentally Touching...
article-image

According to the victim, identified as Pravesh Parihar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Ganj, the confrontation began late at night when one of the accused, Deepak Parmar suddenly appeared in front of his car.

FPJ Shorts
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report

Parihar quietly moved from the side. This made Deepak furious. He allegedly slapped him, and soon his associates arrived and began abusing him. Pravesh avoided escalation and went home, but the matter did not end there. Later, Deepak and his friends attacked Pravesh and his father, Hari Singh, in the Bhopal Naka area.

Read Also
Bhopal Ijtema: Around 10 Lakh Devotees From Across Asia, Middle East Gather To Offer Dua-E-Khas On...
article-image

When the injured duo reached the District Hospital in Sehore for treatment, Deepak Parmar, Bhanu Rathore and Naveen Rathore reportedly followed them into the hospital. They caught Pravesh and his father and attacked them.

The Kotwali police have registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocity Act and other sections.

CSP Abhinandana Sharma confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and that the teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Visitors Enjoy Golf Carts At Van Vihar After Petrol Vehicles Banned; Demand To Increase...

Bhopal News: Visitors Enjoy Golf Carts At Van Vihar After Petrol Vehicles Banned; Demand To Increase...

MP News: Dalit Father-Son Chased, Thrashed At Hospital Over Petty Dispute In Sehore--VIDEO

MP News: Dalit Father-Son Chased, Thrashed At Hospital Over Petty Dispute In Sehore--VIDEO

MP News: ‘Awara Nahi, Humara Hai’: Animal Lovers Protest In Sagar Against Supreme Court Order On...

MP News: ‘Awara Nahi, Humara Hai’: Animal Lovers Protest In Sagar Against Supreme Court Order On...

MP News: Man Tries To Shoo Away Monkey Using Iron Rod, Dies On Spot After Accidentally Touching...

MP News: Man Tries To Shoo Away Monkey Using Iron Rod, Dies On Spot After Accidentally Touching...

Bhopal Ijtema: Around 10 Lakh Devotees From Across Asia, Middle East Gather To Offer Dua-E-Khas On...

Bhopal Ijtema: Around 10 Lakh Devotees From Across Asia, Middle East Gather To Offer Dua-E-Khas On...