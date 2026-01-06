 Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green Municipal Bond Expected To Be Tabled
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green Municipal Bond Expected To Be Tabled

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green Municipal Bond Expected To Be Tabled

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation council meeting will be held on January 13, with key proposals, including a Green Municipal Bond, likely to be tabled. Congress councillors may raise the Indore incident, pollution and tree-cutting issues. Around 16 questions have been submitted by councillors, while a proposal on regularising municipal employees is also expected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: BMC To Regularise 12,000 Daily Wagers, Make 1,200 Staff Permanent; Proposal To Be Tabled In Last Council Meeting Of 2025 For State Approval |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) council meeting will be held on January 13. According to officials, the municipal administration will issue the agenda for the meeting on Wednesday.

Several important proposals are expected to be presented during the council meeting, including a one related to the Green Municipal Bond.

Political activity is also likely, as Congress councillors may raise the Indore incident as a key issue. In addition, matters related to rising pollution levels in the city and the cutting of trees are expected to be discussed.

Ahead of the council meeting, councillors from different wards have submitted questions to the municipal administration.

FPJ Shorts
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Ideological Showdown: BJP-NCP Alliance Faces Tension Over Savarkar's Ideology
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Maharashtra Forms Study Group To Rehabilitate Returning Agniveers
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
Read Also
MP News: 'Bahut Dheeth Mahila Hai,' BJP MP Shivamangal Singh Tomar Complains To Collector About Naib...
article-image

It is reported that around 16 questions have been received, though only a few qualify for fresh responses, as many were already addressed in previous council meetings. The eligible questions will be answered during the session.

In the previous council meeting, Mayor Malti Rai had assured that a proposal regarding the regularisation of municipal employees would be brought before the council and forwarded to the state government for approval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green...

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green...

MP News: State Leads National Flock In Avian Participation

MP News: State Leads National Flock In Avian Participation

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost...

MP News: Government Okays Four New Commercial Divisions For Urban Local Bodies; Move Aims To Boost...