Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green Municipal Bond Expected To Be Tabled

Bhopal News: BMC To Regularise 12,000 Daily Wagers, Make 1,200 Staff Permanent; Proposal To Be Tabled In Last Council Meeting Of 2025 For State Approval

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) council meeting will be held on January 13. According to officials, the municipal administration will issue the agenda for the meeting on Wednesday.

Several important proposals are expected to be presented during the council meeting, including a one related to the Green Municipal Bond.

Political activity is also likely, as Congress councillors may raise the Indore incident as a key issue. In addition, matters related to rising pollution levels in the city and the cutting of trees are expected to be discussed.

Ahead of the council meeting, councillors from different wards have submitted questions to the municipal administration.

It is reported that around 16 questions have been received, though only a few qualify for fresh responses, as many were already addressed in previous council meetings. The eligible questions will be answered during the session.

In the previous council meeting, Mayor Malti Rai had assured that a proposal regarding the regularisation of municipal employees would be brought before the council and forwarded to the state government for approval.