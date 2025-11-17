Bhopal Ijtema: Around 10 Lakh Devotees From Across Asia, Middle East Gather To Offer Dua-E-Khas On Last Day Of Tablighi Ijtema-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10 to 12 lakh devotees participated to offer special final prayer, dua-e-khas on the last day of 78th Ijtema ongoing in Bhopal.

The administration made strong arrangements for the huge crowd. Police, home guard teams and traffic staff were deployed for security, and special traffic plans have been made to manage the rush.

This year, the event was held in its 78th edition from Friday, 14 November to 17 November at the Ghasipura ground in Eintkhedi.

Around 10 lakh devotees gather to offer Ijtema prayers in Bhopal on concluding day#MadhyaPradesh #Bhopal #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/ASZPOn110a — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 17, 2025

Around 15 lakh devotees from Indonesia, Malaysia, Kenya and Saudi Arabia attended the four-day religious gathering. Groups of participants have already started arriving from Thursday.

A team of translators were arranged for devotees coming from foreign countries. Special help centres were also prepared for devotees who are speech or hearing impaired.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Security tightened ahead of Special Dua-e-Khas at the 78th Tablighi Ijtema (16.11) pic.twitter.com/lb6cPiOgik — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

Security was tightened ahead of the Special Dua-e-Khas scheduled, as large crowds was gathered for the prayer.

What is Ijtema?

The Ijtema is one of the biggest annual religious gatherings of the Tablighi Jamaat. Its aim is to encourage people to follow Islamic teachings, live a simple life, and strengthen their faith.

During the event, participants discuss prayers, good deeds, honesty, and ways to improve daily life according to religious values.

Every year, lakhs of Muslims from India and abroad join the Ijtema to pray together and listen to these religious messages.

It began in 1947 with just 13 people at the Shakur Khan Mosque. In 1971, it was shifted to the Taj-ul-Masajid complex. Later, as the crowd kept growing, the event was moved to Eintkhedi in 2003.

Today, it is counted among the three largest Ijtemas in the world, along with those held in Bangladesh and Pakistan.