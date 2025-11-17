 Bhopal News: International School Of Design Hosts A Grand Fashion Show, Freshers' Event
International School of Design (INSD) hosted a fashion show and Freshers' Event in the city. Three captivating themes including space walk, cultural fusion and elements - created by the students of the Fashion Design Department captivated the audience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International School of Design (INSD) hosted a fashion show and Freshers' Event in the city.

Three captivating themes including space walk, cultural fusion and elements - created by the students of the Fashion Design Department captivated the audience.

article-image

Space walk - an imaginative presentation of futuristic silhouettes and innovative technological materials inspired by galaxies, stars, and space, giving the audience a unique space travel experience. Elements - a stunning interpretation of the Earth's fundamental elements-fire, air, and earth—presented in striking and modern costumes.

Cultural fusion - a vibrant fusion of India's rich traditions and modern aesthetics, symbolising unity in diversity. The theme's beautiful presentation of Indo-Western sarees perfectly blended traditional and modern styles.

article-image

Freshers’ titles were announced during the event to welcome the new students of the 2025 batch. Priyanka Uikey was awarded the title of ‘Miss Fresher INSD, while Tushar Sharma was named ‘Mr. Fresher INSD’.

The event’s chief guest was Radhika Vasant Jetha, recipient of the Shining Star of Bhopal award by the Sarva Shakti Women’s Club and crowned Bhopal 2016. Her achievements and inspiring presence motivated the students, making the celebration memorable and encouraging for all.

