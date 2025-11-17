 MP News: Man Tries To Shoo Away Monkey Using Iron Rod, Dies On Spot After Accidentally Touching High-Tension Line In Jabalpur
Syed Faizan Ali
Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
MP News: Man Trying To Scare Monkey Away Burned Alive By High-Tension Line In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was electrocuted to death while he was trying to scare away a monkey in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday. He picked an iron rod to shoo the monkey, when accidentally it touched the high-tension wire passing by the terrace.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Gokalpur area's Kajrwara.

According to initial information, he worked at a clot manufacturing unit in Jabalpur. He had gone to the terrace of the three-storey manufacturing unit for some work. Sanjay picked up an iron rod to scare away monkeys on the roof. Unaware of the danger, he lifted the rod near an high-tension power line.

The moment it touched the line, he was electrocuted with a powerful electric shock. The impact caused a loud explosion and within seconds, his body was severely burned. He collapsed on the roof and died on the spot.

After receiving information, CSP Ranchi Satish Sahu along with a team from the local police station reached the spot. Authorities immediately informed the electricity department, which shut down the high-tension supply to ensure safe recovery of the victim’s body.

However, by the time officials brought Sanjay down, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and begun further investigation. Sanjay’s family was informed late at night, and his postmortem will be conducted today at the medical college.

[Inputs by FP News Service]

