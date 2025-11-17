 Bhopal News: Shaheed Bhavan’s Renovation Nears Completion; To Reopen In December-January
The renovation of the auditorium with a 230-seating capacity run by the Swaraj Sansthan directorate, culture department, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The auditorium, which charges Rs 10,000 a day, hosts drama, dance, and other cultural events and is an ideal auditorium for theatrical performances. No other auditorium is available in the city at such a low cost.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shaheed Bhawan, the state capital’s most affordable auditorium, will reopen after renovation next month or January next year. The Bhawan has been closed for the past three months for renovation.

Deputy director of the Swaraj Sansthan directorate, Prof SK Verma said the renovation work will almost complete and the auditorium will reopen for the public either from December or January next year.

A modern facelift of the auditorium is underway. Renovations are underway in the green room and stage. The wings on both sides of the stage have been extended by one foot. 

article-image

Light and sound work has also been started. Equipment has been procured through MP GEM. The ceiling and walls were repaired and painted. The bathrooms have been improved.

The renovation of the auditorium with a 230-seating capacity run by the Swaraj Sansthan directorate, culture department, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The auditorium, which charges Rs 10,000 a day, hosts drama, dance, and other cultural events and is an ideal auditorium for theatrical performances.

No other auditorium is available in the city at such a low cost. The prolonged closure of the Bhawan has caused difficulties for cultural organisations. Besides the Bhawan, no other auditorium is available in the city at such a low cost.

