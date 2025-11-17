 MP News: Bhind To Soon Get New Overbridge; Will Ease Highway Traffic
Vehicles coming from Morena and Porsa will not need to enter the city. The bypass will pass through Jawasa, Dharai, Bhujpura, Laxmipura, Khadar Gau Ghat, Kusmar, Nalipura, Pur, Bhatmaspura, Daboha, Saligpura, Virdhanpura, Rahela, Babedi and Jamna before reaching Manpura–Barakhala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An overbridge being built near Daboha has become the key highlight of the ongoing bypass project in Bhind.

The overbridge is soon coming up on the highway that crosses the bypass route and will ensure that traffic from the Bhind–Gwalior highway is not affected during or after construction.

The work project is moving at a fast pace, as Bhind is set to get a new 21.5 km bypass connecting Ater Road to Lahar Road.

Once completed, the bypass will help ease heavy traffic on both routes and offer smoother movement for vehicles.

For this major project, land from about 2,145 farmers has been acquired. The 21.5 km bypass is being built at a cost of around ₹345 crore.

Once ready, vehicles coming from Ater and Lahar will use this route, which will help reduce traffic jams on both roads.

Officials said land from farmers in 17 villages, from Jawasa to Barakhala–Manpura, was acquired for the four-lane road.

The bypass received approval in 2023, and construction began in November 2024.

The city will get a 121.5 km long bypass, which will ease the heavy traffic load inside Bhind.

Vehicles coming from Morena and Porsa will not need to enter the city. The bypass will pass through Jawasa, Dharai, Bhujpura, Laxmipura, Khadar Gau Ghat, Kusmar, Nalipura, Pur, Bhatmaspura, Daboha, Saligpura, Virdhanpura, Rahela, Babedi and Jamna before reaching Manpura–Barakhala.

Work Progress

Construction has started. In the first phase, the agency has laid soil and gravel to prepare the base. The overbridge work near Shivhare Petrol Pump on the Bhind–Gwalior road, and between Mangdpura and Babedi, is almost 60% complete.

NHAI officials said the bypass is expected to be formally inaugurated by the end of March.

Along with the overbridge, road construction is underway, and plantation has been done on both sides of the bypass.

