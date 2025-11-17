 MP News: Names Of 122 Officers Suggested For Mid Care Training After Bihar Assembly Election Duty
The government has to take permission from LBSNAA. The list consists of the names of Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, commissioner of Ujjain Ashish Singh, and several other officers of the 2016 batch. But the government cannot relieve them. Online forms have to be filled by December 12. The names must be sent by December 19.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several officers of the state have been invited to Mid Care Training after the Bihar assembly election duty. Nearly 122 MP-cadre officers have been invited to the training to be held at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri National National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, in January.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has received a letter about the event. The state government has been advised to relieve the officers for training. The officers, belonging to the batches from 2010 to 2018, have been asked to participate in the training programme.

The collectors of 39 districts were among those who have been asked to take part in it. But because of the SIR, the collectors cannot be relieved for training without the Election Commission’s permission.

This is the last chance for training for the 2016-batch IAS officers. Though many districts have 2016-batch officers as collectors, they cannot participate in the training because of the SIR.

Online forms have to be filled by December 12. The names must be sent by December 19. According to sources, the personnel department will hold talks with the Chief Secretary and take a decision accordingly.

