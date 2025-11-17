MP News: 14 Convicted In Poisonous Liquor Scandal In Morena Get 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development four years after the tragic incident, all 14 accused in the infamous Chhaira village poisonous liquor scandal have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each. The verdict was pronounced on Monday, by Second Additional Sessions Judge Indrajit Singh Raghuvanshi at Jaura court.

The case pertains to the illegal manufacturing and sale of spurious liquor that led to the deaths of 24 people in January 2021.

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer, the court accepted the prosecution's arguments, finding the 14 accused guilty of causing death by selling poisonous liquor. The charges included Section 304 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Excise Act, among others.

A massive crowd, including the victims' families, gathered outside the court to hear the judgement. The prosecution has been lauded for meticulous investigation, leading to the conviction of the accused who sold the deadly brew at a lower price than the market rate.

The court sentenced the accused to 10 years each under 24 heads of Section 304 and also imposed fines of Rs 1.32 lakh on 11 accused and Rs 1.07 lakh on three others. A heavy police force was deployed in court during the verdict.