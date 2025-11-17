Bhopal News: 78 Ijtema Concludes With Dua-E-Khas; Jamaatis Begin Journey Back Home |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 78th Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema concluded on Monday with Dua-e-Khas (special prayer). The annual Islamic congregation, which began on November 14, witnessed the participation of nearly 10 lakh pilgrims from 23 countries.

After the special prayer, thousands of Jamaatis both domestic and foreign began their journey back home. All participants collectively prayed for peace and harmony in the country.

Security and traffic arrangements across the city were placed on high alert in view of the departure of thousands of Jamaatis. Police and administrative teams were deployed from late Sunday night to regulate traffic on highways and major routes leading to the Ijtema site.

Read Also MP News: Names Of 122 Officers Suggested For Mid Care Training After Bihar Assembly Election Duty

In Old Bhopal, traffic pressure increased on routes such as Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar New Bypass, Gandhi Nagar to Ayodhya Nagar Bypass, Ratnagiri, Lambakheda to Karod, Bhopal Talkies, Peergate, Moti Masjid, Royal Market, Lalghati Square, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal Main Railway Station, Alpana Tiraha, Bharat Talkies, Bogda Bridge, and adjoining areas.

650 BMC sanitation workers clean 600-acre venue in just 4.5 hrs

Bhopal Municipal Corporation achieved a remarkable feat in cleanliness following the conclusion of the four-day Tablighi Ijtema in Etkhedi, by conducting a massive cleanup, which began at 2 p.m., was completed by 6:30 p.m.

The event, which drew thousands of devotees from India and abroad between November 14 and 17, generated massive waste across the 600-acre venue.

On Monday, immediately after the concluding prayers, around 650 sanitation workers cleaned the entire area in just four and a half hours. Teams from all corporation zones cleared the 120-acre pandal, 350-acre parking zone, and surrounding roads.

In this rapid drive, workers collected 30 tons of dry waste and 10 tons of wet waste, all of which was transported to transfer stations.

Total 155 tons of garbage sent for disposal in 4-days

Over the four-day event, a total of 155 tons of garbage 120 tons dry and 35 tons wet was scientifically disposed of. For smooth operations, 650 workers and drivers were deployed daily in three shifts alongside 45 vehicles, including tipper trucks, Magic trucks, dumpers, a bulldozer, foggers, and containers. Water sprinkling from foggers also helped reduce dust and improve air quality.