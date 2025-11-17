Bhopal News: Tragedy Averted As Bus Rear Wheels Detach, Passengers Safe |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Monday morning when a private passenger bus travelling from Balaghat to Indore suddenly lost its rear wheels on Hoshangabad Road near Bawaria Kalan Bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving at a controlled speed when a loud noise was heard, following which the rear wheels detached and rolled away. The sudden mechanical failure caused the vehicle to wobble before coming to a halt in the middle of the road. Passengers panicked as the bus tilted but the driver managed to stop it safely, preventing what could have been a major accident.

All 10 passengers were immediately evacuated and no injuries were reported. The mishap, however, disrupted traffic briefly on the busy Hoshangabad Road. Vehicles slowed down or were diverted as the halted bus blocked a portion of the route.

After receiving information, Misrod police station staff and the traffic department reached the spot and took charge of the situation. A crane was called to remove the damaged bus from the road, and police supervised the clearance process to prevent further congestion.

Authorities are investigating the mechanical failure that led to the detachment of wheels.

Misord police station incharge Sandeep Panwar said, "All passengers are safe. The bus stopped abruptly after its rear wheels came off, causing it to lose control. Fortunately, no passenger was injured. Traffic was affected for a short time but our team managed the situation quickly and diverted vehicles to ensure smooth flow."