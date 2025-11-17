Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 29th Yuva Utsav; Ensures 1 Lakh Government Job Opportunities For Youths | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that government had declared 2025 a year for investment, employment and skill development for the youth.

This year, over 11,000 young individuals received appointment letters and recruitment for nearly 100,000 posts is underway through Staff Selection Commission and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The state will reach a figure of Rs 2.5 lakh appointments soon, he added.

The chief minister was speaking on the inaugural-day of two-day 29th Yuva Utsav at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Monday.

He gave financial incentives to young achievers including dance guru Padmashri Ramlal Bareth who received Rs 51,000. Shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar received Rs 2 lakh and athlete Ranjana Yadav received Rs 1 lakh.

He also flagged off three buses under Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme, carrying 144 young women for a tour of India’s western international borders. The opening ceremony featured folk performances from Bundelkhand depicting Lord Krishna’s leelas besides a table-sitar jugalbandi that captivated the audience. Over 300 athletes from all 10 divisions of the state are participating in sports festival.

CM to inaugrate Science expo

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in association with the School Education Department is going to organise the 52nd National Children's Science Exhibition 2025 at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) here from November 18 – 23.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the six-day exhibition themed on ‘Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’.

Head, DESM, NCERT, Prof Sunita Farkya told media persons on Monday that nearly 900 students (aged 14 to 18 ) and teachers from 31 states and union territories will showcase science-focused projects and models in the exhibition.

Approximately 2,000 students and citizens are expected to visit daily, with 240 science models on display from 229 participating schools.