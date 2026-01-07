MP News: MPBSE To Install CCTV Cameras At Exam Centres To Curb Paper Leaks

MP News: MPBSE To Install CCTV Cams At Exam Centres To Curb Paper Leaks | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to install CCTV cameras at select examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams to curb paper leaks, copying and other irregularities.

The move is aimed at making the examination process transparent and ensuring confidentiality of question papers.

Under a pilot project, CCTV cameras will be installed at 226 of the 3,856 examination centres across state. Live feeds from cameras will be monitored at Board headquarters in Bhopal. District education officers and collectors will also have access to feeds from centres in their respective districts.

Board examinations are scheduled to begin next month. Class 12 exams will be held from February 7 to March 5, while Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 11 to March 2.

States such as Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat have already been using CCTV cameras at examination centres. Madhya Pradesh will implement the system for the first time.

Board PRO Bhupesh Gupta said mere awareness of being monitored is enough to curb irregularities. He said that CCTV surveillance would also reduce fake calls received by the Board during exams alleging mass copying at certain centres. Based on this year's experience, more centres may be brought under CCTV surveillance next year.

At present, flying squads constituted by MPBSE visit centres randomly to check irregularities. This system has limitations as squads can cover only a few centres and for a limited time. CCTV cameras, on the other hand, can maintain constant vigil, the official said.