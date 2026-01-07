Bhopal News: 2 Booked For Sexual Exploitation On Marriage Pretext | Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Wednesday registered a case against a man accused of sexually exploiting a woman on pretext of marriage. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the 35-year-old victim is a resident of the same area and was working at a local club where the accused Pragati Agarwal was a member. It is alleged that Agrawal befriended the victim while introducing himself as a businessman and offering her a part time job.

On January 22, the accused raped the woman at his office and promised to marry her when she objected. The accused then sexually exploited the woman for four years on the same assurance. Recently, the accused refused marriage after which she approached police and lodged a complaint.

In a separate incident, Shahpura police registered a case against Jeet on the complaint of a 25-year-old woman. The accused allegedly sexually exploited the woman for about eight months by promising marriage. When he refused to marry her, the victim filed a complaint leading to the registration of the case.