MP News: Lokayukta Police Nab PHE Superintendent Engineer Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe In Sagar

Lokayukta Police Nab PHE SE Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe In Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police caught in-charge superintendent engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department while taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh in Sagar on Wednesday.

DG Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh said complainant Shailesh Kumar, a PHE contractor, has been executing works under Jal Jeevan Mission since 2022. After being asked to complete pending works, he gave consent and waited for government orders to resume execution.

In-charge SE Santoshi Lal Batham allegedly demanded a 3.5% commission on revised work order bills and clearance of old bills, totalling Rs 6 lakh, in lieu of releasing payments amounting to Rs 2.16 crore.

Following a complaint, Lokayukta police verified allegations and formed a trap team led by inspector Kamal Singh Uike.

On Wednesday, when complainant reached office to pay first instalment of Rs 1.50 lakh, Batham allegedly instructed him to hand over money to his driver, Phool Singh Yadav. As soon as amount was passed to driver, trap team caught both red-handed. Further investigation is underway.