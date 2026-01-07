 MP News: Lokayukta Police Nab PHE Superintendent Engineer Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe In Sagar
Lokayukta police arrested an in-charge PHE superintendent engineer in Sagar for allegedly accepting a Rs 1.50 lakh bribe from a contractor. The official had reportedly demanded a 3.5% commission to clear Jal Jeevan Mission bills worth Rs 2.16 crore. He and his driver were caught red-handed during a trap operation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Lokayukta Police Nab PHE SE Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe In Sagar | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police caught in-charge superintendent engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department while taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh in Sagar on Wednesday.

DG Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh said complainant Shailesh Kumar, a PHE contractor, has been executing works under Jal Jeevan Mission since 2022. After being asked to complete pending works, he gave consent and waited for government orders to resume execution.

In-charge SE Santoshi Lal Batham allegedly demanded a 3.5% commission on revised work order bills and clearance of old bills, totalling Rs 6 lakh, in lieu of releasing payments amounting to Rs 2.16 crore.

Following a complaint, Lokayukta police verified allegations and formed a trap team led by inspector Kamal Singh Uike.

article-image

On Wednesday, when complainant reached office to pay first instalment of Rs 1.50 lakh, Batham allegedly instructed him to hand over money to his driver, Phool Singh Yadav. As soon as amount was passed to driver, trap team caught both red-handed. Further investigation is underway.

