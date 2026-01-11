MP News: High Court Orders Man To Do Community Service At Night Shelter In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a man to perform community service at a night shelter, following a 19-day delay in complying with the court’s earlier order.

The court issued the direction on Saturday as a condition for granting a fresh hearing of the petition.

As per the order, petitioner Kapil Agrawal must visit ‘Mercy Home’ in Gwalior within 15 days. He will have to stay there for at least an hour and distribute fruits or sweets worth around Rs 1,000 among the residents.

With its direction, the court aimed to teach petitioner accountability and compassion. The service will allow the petitioner to reflect on his actions while extending help to those in need, the court said.

The court also ordered Agrawal to submit a written report describing his experience at the facility. Also, he must suggest ways to improve its arrangements. Earlier, the court had asked him to perform service at Swarg Sadan and donate food items worth Rs 2,000.

It is said Agrawal has admitted his mistake and assured the court of better conduct in the future.

Considering his apology and willingness to improve, the court forgave the delay and restored the petition for further hearing.