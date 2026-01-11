 MP News: 32-Year-Old ‘Mentally Ill’ Man Attempts Suicide Thrice, Claims Singer Kumar Sanu Is Angry With Him In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 32-Year-Old ‘Mentally Ill’ Man Attempts Suicide Thrice, Claims Singer Kumar Sanu Is Angry With Him In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man, who is an ardent fan of Kumar Sanu, allegedly tried to end his life thrice allegedly believing that the singer was angry with him, officials said on Sunday.

According to reports, the man was identified as Pramod Manjhi, a resident of Chhapra in Bihar, and is believed to be mentally unstable. He was travelling from Nagpur to his hometown with his brother-in-law on Saturday after falling ill while working as a laborer. 

During the train journey, his mental condition reportedly worsened, and he tried multiple times to harm himself. His brother-in-law managed to stop him from jumping off a moving train.

After reaching Jabalpur railway station, the man injured himself inside a station toilet and was rushed to the medical college hospital. 

During treatment, he again attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the ENT ward. However, he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Doctors said his condition is now stable, though he has injuries on his neck, hands and abdomen. His family members have reached the hospital.

During questioning, the man told police that he listens to songs by Kumar Sanu and other singers but believed that listening to other singers would anger Kumar Sanu’s fans. 

The incident has also raised questions about hospital security, as the patient managed to jump from the ward during treatment. 

The GRP police have started an investigation and said detailed questioning will be done once the man’s mental condition fully stabilises.

