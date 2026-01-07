 MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the opposition’s criticism of the G RAM G scheme is inconsequential, emphasizing the government’s focus on labourer welfare. The scheme now provides 125 days’ work, with sowing and harvesting days notified. He announced 2026 as the Year of Agriculture and 2027 as the Year of Youth, with grants for organic farming and engagement with farmer organizations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the opposition’s criticism of G RAM G does not make any difference. Yadav made the statement at a press conference in the BJP office on Wednesday.

There was a provision for 100 days’ work in the MNREGA, but now, the government would ensure 125 days’ work, Yadav said, adding that days of sowing and harvesting would be notified.

Yadav said changes made in the scheme were meant for the welfare of the labourers, but the Congress was making allegations without any reasons.

Yadav said 2026 was being celebrated as the Year of Agriculture, and 2027 would be celebrated as the Year of Youth. The government has made plans for 15 departments in the Year of Agriculture.

FPJ Shorts
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims
Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On NH-66 In 29-Day ‘Rasta Satyagraha’
Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On NH-66 In 29-Day ‘Rasta Satyagraha’

The government will hold an all-party meeting and discuss prevailing issues with the farmers’ organisations, he said. Plans are also afoot to hold talks with those who are working in the farm sector and to give grants for organic farming, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Booked For Sexual Exploitation On Marriage Pretext
article-image

BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said the Congress was spreading lies about the G RAM G scheme. Under the new scheme, the Sarpanches have the right to fix 50% of work, and livelihood has been added to jobs, Khandelwal said.

Under the new scheme, the Sarpanches have the right to fix 50% of the work, and livelihood has been added to jobs, Khandelwal said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Introduce Biometric System, Work In Government Offices Should Start From 10AM, Says CM...

MP News: Introduce Biometric System, Work In Government Offices Should Start From 10AM, Says CM...

MP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM...

MP News: Administration’s Statistics May Be Different, Government To Give Relief To All, Says CM...

MP News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints

MP News: DIGs To Monitor E-Zero FIRs As MP Police Tighten Oversight Of Online Cyber Fraud Complaints

MP News: High Court Opens Nursing College Jobs To Male Candidates

MP News: High Court Opens Nursing College Jobs To Male Candidates

MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav