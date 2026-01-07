MP News: Opposition’s Criticism Of G Ram G Makes No Difference, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the opposition’s criticism of G RAM G does not make any difference. Yadav made the statement at a press conference in the BJP office on Wednesday.

There was a provision for 100 days’ work in the MNREGA, but now, the government would ensure 125 days’ work, Yadav said, adding that days of sowing and harvesting would be notified.

Yadav said changes made in the scheme were meant for the welfare of the labourers, but the Congress was making allegations without any reasons.

Yadav said 2026 was being celebrated as the Year of Agriculture, and 2027 would be celebrated as the Year of Youth. The government has made plans for 15 departments in the Year of Agriculture.

The government will hold an all-party meeting and discuss prevailing issues with the farmers’ organisations, he said. Plans are also afoot to hold talks with those who are working in the farm sector and to give grants for organic farming, he said.

BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said the Congress was spreading lies about the G RAM G scheme. Under the new scheme, the Sarpanches have the right to fix 50% of work, and livelihood has been added to jobs, Khandelwal said.

