 Bhopal News: Sajid, Sanjay, Rajiv Win Blind Challenge Car Rally 2026
Bhopal News: Sajid, Sanjay, Rajiv Win Blind Challenge Car Rally 2026

At the rally, where the vehicle was driven by a sighted person and the navigator was a blind person, the route map in Braille was given to them on the spot. The navigators for the rally were from all over Madhya Pradesh. The rally covered around 30 km within the Bhopal municipal limits. Throughout the route all road safety norms and speed limits were followed as told by the event manager,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Sajid, Sanjay, Rajiv Win Blind Challenge Car Rally 2026 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cars navigated by Sajid Khan , Sanjay Mavi and Rajiv Pathak won Humsafar - the 22nd Blind Challenge Car Rally 2026 in the Expert and Novice class respectively. Sajid, Sanjay and Rajiv are visually-challenged whereas their drivers Mahendra Manwani, Gaurav Jha and Aayushi Tamarakar are sighted.

The second prize was won by the navigator –driver team of Sajid Khan and Ayush Manwani in the Expert class and Dipika Verma and Swati Singh in the Novice class. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and the runners-up got Rs 6,000 in both classes.

Organised by ‘Arushi’, an organisation for differently-abled children, chief secretary, Anurag Jain flagged off the rally on Sunday. Jain said that society should take along the persons with disabilities and keep empathy for them and help them in all their endeavors.

The rally moved through clear roads via Satpura, Vindyachal, Old Jail, Arera Hills, GG new Bridge, RKMP rly stn, 7 number, 5 number, 2nd stop, Mata Mandir crossing, MANIT, Anuradha Nagar, Hajela hospital, P&T crossing to Manav Sangrahalya.

The rally where the vehicle was driven by a sighted person and the navigator was a blind person, the route map in Braille was given to them on the spot. The navigators for the rally were from all over Madhya Pradesh.

The rally covered around 30 km within the Bhopal Municipal limits. Throughout the route all road safety norms and speed limits were followed as told by the event manager Neeraj Gulati from Genius- a Creative group. A total of 45 vehicles participated in the rally.

Besides, the prize distribution programme was organised at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS). Rakesh Sharma memorial trophy for most enthusiastic participant was given to Sudesh Rajora

