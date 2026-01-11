MP News: 10-Point Model To Boost Farmers’ Income, Says CM Dr. Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government has developed 10 directional models to increase farmers’ income, reduce costs and make agriculture sustainable. Earlier, only the Agriculture Department worked for farmers, but now 16 departments are dedicated to their welfare. The year 2026 will be entirely focused on farmers.

Addressing the launch of “Krishak Kalyan Varsh-2026” at Jamboree Maidan on Sunday, CM Yadav said, “These models are like 10 pledges. Under this initiative, we will work on major agricultural transformation projects on a war footing. Every effort will be made to increase farmers’ income and reduce waste. We will promote natural and organic farming in a mission mode, implement More Crop Per Drop 2.0, and manage soil health for better resource utilisation.”

Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants will be set up to generate energy from agricultural waste. “We will focus on innovations such as MP Global Agri Branding and Agri-Hackathon. State agricultural products will be branded and promoted for export. Agro-based industries and food processing units will be encouraged. Research, innovation and youth empowerment will be prioritized. Modern technology will become an integral part of agriculture,” he said.

Praising PM Narendra Modi, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh prospered due to dams on Narmada River, while Congress neglected river projects. He said that completion of Ken-Betwa and other projects will benefit Malwa, Nimar, Bundelkhand and Chambal. Solar pumps will be provided to 30 lakh farmers.

Under Farmer Welfare Year 2026, programmes will include setting up food processing units for crops like tomatoes, onions and potatoes, which face huge losses during price drops. A Madhya Pradesh State Shree Anna Research Centre will be established in Dindori to promote production and nutritional security of millets such as bajra and jowar.

CM Yadav also launched e-Development, Distribution and Agricultural Fertiliser Supply Management System (Vikasportal) and inaugurated an exhibition displaying 65 types of agricultural equipment.

Tractor rally

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing a tractor rally, said, “Independence in true sense means ‘Kanoon Ham ApnaBadle’ (We change law for ourselves).” He flagged off a rally of 1,101 tractors.

Criticising Congress, he said, “Somnath Temple was reconstructed 75 years ago, credit goes to SardarVallabh Bhai Patel. Mahmud Ghaznavi had destroyed it 1,000 years ago. Similarly, temples destroyed 500 years ago are being restored. After the Supreme Court order, Lord Ram has been installed in Ayodhya.”

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said, “In the first year after taking charge, the CM increased Ladli Behna incentives; the second year focused on MSME promotion; now, 2026 is dedicated to farmers’ welfare.”