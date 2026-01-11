MP News: Jabalpur Varsity Says All Expenses Audited, In Line With Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana Rules | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under scanner over allegations of financial irregularities in its cancer-related research under the ‘Panchgavya’ scheme, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University on Saturday called the claims baseless and said all expenses for the project were in compliance with the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) guidelines.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, vice-chancellor Mandeep Sharma said all expenses for the research project had been audited and followed RKVY guidelines.

According to reports, university officials have been accused of misusing funds in the name of cancer-related research on Panchgavya products made from cow dung, cow urine and milk. Under the Panchgavya research scheme launched in 2011, the university reportedly sought Rs 8 crore from the government to study claims that Panchgavya products could help treat serious diseases like cancer and tuberculosis.

Read Also MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur

The government approved Rs 3.5 crore for the project. However, an investigation has revealed alleged large-scale misuse of public funds between 2011 and 2018.

According to the probe report, around Rs 1.92 crore was allegedly spent on procuring cow dung, cow urine, raw materials, pots and machines. However, the actual market value of the machines was estimated to be only Rs 15 - 20 lakh, it stated.

The investigation also found that university officials allegedly made 24 flight journeys to cities like Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad in the name of research.

A luxury car was allegedly purchased using the research funds and another Rs 7.5 lakh was spent on fuel and maintenance, the probe report added.

Despite spending around Rs 3.5 crore, the total income generated from the project was only Rs 23,715, it said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was submitted to the administration. The district collector then formed a two-member committee to investigate the allegations.

The probe committee found alleged misuse of funds, unnecessary expenses and missing or unavailable documents. A detailed report has been submitted to the collector.