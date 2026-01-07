 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Discuss Wild Animal Exchange With Assam CM On Thursday
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Guwahati to attend the National Textile Ministers Convention and hold talks with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Discussions will include exchange of wild animals—buffalo and rhino to MP, tigers and crocodiles to Assam. The textile meet will focus on investment, jobs and skill development.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Discuss Wild Animal Exchange With Assam CM On Thursday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday to participate in the National Textile Ministers Convention.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma on exchange of wild animals between the two states.

CM Yadav said previous talks between the states had been positive. A consensus was reached to translocate wild buffalo and rhino to Madhya Pradesh, while tigers and crocodiles will be sent to Assam. Both states have submitted proposals to the Centre. The partnership is also expected to boost eco-tourism and wildlife tourism.

Regarding the textile convention, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh will attend. Discussions will focus on promoting investment, creating employment and skill development in the textile sector.

Earlier, during Yadav's first Assam visit He said special efforts will be made to strengthen partnership in wildlife tourism between Madhya Pradesh and Assam. He said tigers and rhino both could roam in the jungles simultaneously. Both states can exchange wild animals with each other.

During his visit, he also toured a tea garden, observed the tea manufacturing process, and interacted with workers, noting that tea is both Assam’s pride and an economic symbol.

