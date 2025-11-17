MP News: Geo-Tagged Eurasian Griffon Vulture On Return Path To State From Kazakhstan; It Has Covered 6,000 Km So Far |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Eurasian Griffon vulture, which last visited Madhya Pradesh in the previous winter season from Kazakhstan and was geo-tagged by forest officials in, late March, is now on its return journey to the state.

It began its return voyage from Kazakhstan on September 23. So far, it has covered 6,000 km and is currently in Rajasthan. It is expected to reach Madhya Pradesh within a week or two.

A senior officer of Van Vihar, monitoring the vulture’s migration path, said, “It is interesting to track the route taken by this Eurasian Griffon vulture. It spent around five to six months in Kazakhstan and is now heading back to MP for the winter season.”

Director of Van Vihar, Vijay Kumar, told Free Press that the migration path of the Eurasian vulture will be studied over the next four to five years. “The study will reveal when the vulture reaches the state, which countries it flew over, and whether its migration path has changed. Even the duration of its stay in each location will be recorded,” he said.

Forest department sources said that the study will help understand the impact of climate change on vulture’s migration. The duration of its stay will offer important clues “If winters are milder, the stay of Eurasian Griffon vultures could be shorter. This will help track changing climate patterns,” they said.

The study could also extend to the vulture’s flock. “If it is known that this vulture is part of a flock, future studies can cover the entire group, revealing key locations without needing geo-tagging equipment,” the officer said.

Rescued from Satna

This Eurasian Griffon vulture was rescued from Satna in March 2025 after showing dehydration and poor appetite. It was first taken to Van Vihar and then to the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre, Kerwa. Once healthy, it was released near Halali Dam by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Shubaranjan Sen, and other officials.

Halali Dam was chosen as other Eurasian vultures were already present. The geo-tagged vulture stayed briefly before beginning its journey, which passed through Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, finally reaching Kazakhstan in 44 days on May 15.