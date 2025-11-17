 Bhopal News: Visitors Enjoy Golf Carts At Van Vihar After Petrol Vehicles Banned; Demand To Increase Expand Fleet For Easy Availability
It was from October 1 that entry of private vehicles fuelled by petrol and diesel was prohibited in Van Vihar. The outcome of banning private vehicles has given a positive result. Now there is serene silence at the Van Vihar premises and people are enjoying this. Moreover, they get fresh air as Golf Carts don’t cause any air pollution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The introduction of Golf Cart services at Van Vihar is receiving a great response from the visitors. So much, that the people are now demanding to increase the number of Golf Carts for easy availability.

Van Vihar Director Vijay Kumar told Free Press that currently there are 40 Golf Carts at Van Vihar and it is receiving a good response from the people.

Notably, Golf Carts were introduced last month after the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles was banned.

article-image

Enhanced visitor experience

The ban on private vehicles has even man-animal accidents at the premises. Earlier, there were cases where high-speed vehicles ran over the reptiles crossing the road, leading to deaths.

The Golf Carts are being operated by Daulat Ram Engineering Limited on a revenue-sharing model. Out of the total income, 72% goes to Daulat Ram Engineering Limited and 28% revenue comes to Van Vihar.

It was from October 1 that entry of private vehicles fueled by petrol and diesel was prohibited in Van Vihar. The outcome of banning private vehicles has given a positive result. Now there is serene silence and improved air quality at the Van Vihar premises, enhancing visitor experience.

article-image

An 18-year-old girl, Sohani, who is preparing for NEET, enjoyed the Golf Cart ride at Van Vihar for the first time on Monday. Interacting with Free Press, she said that it is nice that tourists are getting Golf Carts for movement inside Van Vihar. The usage of Golf Carts will help in reducing noise and air pollution.

The 8th Class student Hardik also enjoyed the Golf Cart ride and said that the frequency of Golf Cart availability should be increased.

A 62-year-old professional, D.A. Sharma, hailed the introduction of Golf Carts at Van Vihar, saying that it will help in making the environment greener. Prior to the ban on private vehicles, there used to be noise pollution caused by fuel-run vehicles which were also driven beyond the permissible limit.

