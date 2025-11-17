MP News: AIIMS Bhopal Raises Concern On Eco-Pharmacovigilance For Patient Safety In MP-CG | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal highlighted the importance of Eco-Pharmacovigilance (EPV), which focuses on safety of pharmaceuticals for human health in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Dr Niket Rai from LNMC Bhopal discussed the need and regulatory aspects of EPV. Unlike traditional pharmacovigilance, which monitors drugs for human safety, EPV addresses the impact of pharmaceuticals on the environment.

It involves monitoring drug presence in ecosystems, assessing effects on non-target organisms, and preventing adverse environmental consequences. EPV aims to identify and address significant ecological risks posed by pharmaceuticals promptly.

He was speaking at the Eighth Advanced Level Pharmacovigilance Training and Coordinators Meeting for MP and Chhattisgarh, aimed at strengthening capabilities in the field. The programme was organised by Department of Pharmacology, functioning as a Regional Training Centre-cum-Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre under the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI).

The training s primary goal is to ensure citizen safety and encourage active reporting of adverse drug reactions.

Dr Rajnish Joshi, Dean (Academics), said that proper prescription-writing and thorough patient history-taking are crucial in preventing adverse drug reactions. He urged all participants to contribute actively to drug safety initiatives.