 MP News: AIIMS-Bhopal Raises Concern On Eco-Pharmacovigilance For Patient Safety In MP-CG
It involves monitoring drug presence in ecosystems, assessing effects on non-target organisms, and preventing adverse environmental consequences. EPV aims to identify and address significant ecological risks posed by pharmaceuticals promptly. The training s primary goal is to ensure citizen safety and encourage active reporting of adverse drug reactions.

Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal highlighted the importance of Eco-Pharmacovigilance (EPV), which focuses on safety of pharmaceuticals for human health in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Dr Niket Rai from LNMC Bhopal discussed the need and regulatory aspects of EPV. Unlike traditional pharmacovigilance, which monitors drugs for human safety, EPV addresses the impact of pharmaceuticals on the environment.

It involves monitoring drug presence in ecosystems, assessing effects on non-target organisms, and preventing adverse environmental consequences. EPV aims to identify and address significant ecological risks posed by pharmaceuticals promptly.

The training s primary goal is to ensure citizen safety and encourage active reporting of adverse drug reactions.

Dr Rajnish Joshi, Dean (Academics), said that proper prescription-writing and thorough patient history-taking are crucial in preventing adverse drug reactions. He urged all participants to contribute actively to drug safety initiatives.

MP News: AIIMS-Bhopal Raises Concern On Eco-Pharmacovigilance For Patient Safety In MP-CG

