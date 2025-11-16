Bhopal News: Melody Queen Of Jammu Deepali Wattal’s Performance Wins Hearts At ‘Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan’ | FP Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The performance of noted versatile singer Deepali Wattal from Jammu mesmerised the audience at Samanvay Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

She connected the audience with the folk music tradition of Kashmir through her melodious and soulful voice. She began her recital with the ghazal of poet Momin Khan Momin, "Woh jo humme tumme qaraar tha aye tumhe yaad ho ki na yaad ho...". She then rendered Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s celebrated poem "Dono Jahan Teri Mohabbat Mein Haar Ke".

FP Photo

Her performances of "Hai Mohabbat To Nibhaye Jaane..." by poet Daag Dehlvi and "Aap Humare Saath Nahi, Chalo Koi Baat Nahi" by Tahir Faraz also deeply moved the audience. The couplet "Sab Hai Gawara Humko Lekar, Tauheen-e-Jazbaat Nahi" received special appreciation. Responding to requests, she concluded with Kashmiri folk songs.

Deepali, often hailed as a melody queen, is a shining star in the Kashmiri music industry. She began her career in 1990 and has since sung more than 2,000 songs in various languages, including playback for Punjabi, Dogri, and Pahari films.

Her performance was part of the 67th All India Radio Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan, organised by All India Radio.

The event began with a melodious violin recital by Pandit Santosh Nahar of the Bhagalpur Mishra Gharana, who presented Raga Bihag - Alaap, Jod, followed by compositions in Rupak Taal and Teen Taal, and concluded with a Mishra Peelu tune. Ustad Salim Allahwale accompanied him on the tabla.

FP Photo

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, Krishna Gaur, attended as chief guest. She said that Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan is a powerful medium to preserve India’s cultural heritage and helps the younger generation connect deeply with classical music.

Yashwant Chivande, Regional Channel Head, Akashvani Bhopal, said, “It is our endeavour to provide a high-quality musical experience to listeners and a dignified platform to artistes.”

Programme Head, Akashvani Bhopal, Rajesh Bhatt, said that Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan is part of their tradition, and they are committed to making it more impactful every year. The programme was conducted by senior announcers Purushottam Shrivas and Amita Trivedi.