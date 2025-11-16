MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi police have arrested two members of Pardi gang who were wanted in more than 60 cases across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

After completion of legal formalities, the two will be handed to Madhya Pradesh Police for further investigation. The two accused, Arun Pardi (37) and Tega Pardi (40), carried a reward of Rs 10,000 each announced by Madhya Pradesh police. Tega had escaped from police custody in 2024, the official said.

The Delhi police said a team of crime branch launched the operation after a spurt in burglaries at night in Neb Sarai, Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar in recent days in which the involvement of Pardi gang was suspected.

The police told media that on November 14, an input was received that the two accused would arrive near Shahabad railway station in Dwarka to meet an associate. The team laid a trap and apprehended the duo.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were part of an organised interstate gang involved in house burglaries, robberies and dacoity. The gang moves in groups of families, sets up temporary roadside shelters near railway stations, and conducts reconnaissance while selling small items such as toys and balloons in markets.