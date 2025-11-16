 MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were part of an organised interstate gang involved in house burglaries, robberies and dacoity. The gang moves in groups of families, sets up temporary roadside shelters near railway stations, and conducts reconnaissance while selling small items such as toys and balloons in markets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi police have arrested two members of Pardi gang who were wanted in more than 60 cases across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

After completion of legal formalities, the two will be handed to Madhya Pradesh Police for further investigation. The two accused, Arun Pardi (37) and Tega Pardi (40), carried a reward of Rs 10,000 each announced by Madhya Pradesh police. Tega had escaped from police custody in 2024, the official said.

The Delhi police said a team of crime branch launched the operation after a spurt in burglaries at night in Neb Sarai, Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar in recent days in which the involvement of Pardi gang was suspected.

Read Also
MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In...
article-image

The police told media that on November 14, an input was received that the two accused would arrive near Shahabad railway station in Dwarka to meet an associate. The team laid a trap and apprehended the duo.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi News: Fire Erupts After Diesel Tanker Bursts Into Flames Near Kasara Bypass On Mumbai–Nashik Highway; No Casualties Reported
Bhiwandi News: Fire Erupts After Diesel Tanker Bursts Into Flames Near Kasara Bypass On Mumbai–Nashik Highway; No Casualties Reported
Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai
Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were part of an organised interstate gang involved in house burglaries, robberies and dacoity. The gang moves in groups of families, sets up temporary roadside shelters near railway stations, and conducts reconnaissance while selling small items such as toys and balloons in markets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

MP SIR News: Do Not Share OTP Or Download Fake ‘Sir.Apk’ App As Scammers Pose As Officials, Push...

MP SIR News: Do Not Share OTP Or Download Fake ‘Sir.Apk’ App As Scammers Pose As Officials, Push...

Bhopal Power Cut November 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Prakash nagar, Basant Kunj, Bhel Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut November 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Prakash nagar, Basant Kunj, Bhel Nagar &...

MP News: Man Poses As DSP Santosh Patel, Dupes Tribal Woman Of ₹72 Lakh; Officer Urges People To...

MP News: Man Poses As DSP Santosh Patel, Dupes Tribal Woman Of ₹72 Lakh; Officer Urges People To...

Bhopal News: Melody Queen Of Jammu Deepali Wattal’s Performance Wins Hearts At ‘Akashvani...

Bhopal News: Melody Queen Of Jammu Deepali Wattal’s Performance Wins Hearts At ‘Akashvani...