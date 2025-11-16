 MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In Morena - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In Morena - VIDEO

MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In Morena - VIDEO

According to Pankaj Rathore, several officers - including Revenue Department officer Ashok Bharti and officials responsible for construction permissions in the Municipal Corporation - asked him for bribes. He said that when he called one of the officers in front of the Mayor, the officer clearly explained the payment details and how the money would be distributed.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In Morena - VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A revenue official was caught red-handed in front of Morena Mayor demanding bribes from a local resident over a phone call. 

The corruption case came to light at Madhya Pradesh’s Morena Municipal Corporation office after a video of the entire telephonic conversation went viral on social media. 

According to information, a local resident accused officials from the Municipal Corporation and the Revenue Department of demanding bribes in exchange for granting building construction permissions.

In the video it is visible that a local resident, Pankaj Rathore, called the officials in front of the Mayor and exposed their wrongdoing. 

FPJ Shorts
India–Chile Trade Talks Likely To Resume In December For Key CEPA Negotiations
India–Chile Trade Talks Likely To Resume In December For Key CEPA Negotiations
Mumbai Shia Muslims Threaten NOTA If Community Candidates Are Ignored In Civic Polls
Mumbai Shia Muslims Threaten NOTA If Community Candidates Are Ignored In Civic Polls
'Bade Logon Ke Saath...': Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Excitement As He Shares Billboards With Abhishek Bachchan, SRK & Akshay Kumar
'Bade Logon Ke Saath...': Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Excitement As He Shares Billboards With Abhishek Bachchan, SRK & Akshay Kumar
UFC 322 Turns Turbulent As Dillon Danis Gets Involved In Ringside Clash Ahead Of Makhachev Vs Maddalena Fight; Video
UFC 322 Turns Turbulent As Dillon Danis Gets Involved In Ringside Clash Ahead Of Makhachev Vs Maddalena Fight; Video

During the call, the officials openly discussed how much money had to be paid and to whom, revealing the entire bribery network in front of the Mayor.

According to Pankaj Rathore, several officers - including Revenue Department officer Ashok Bharti and officials responsible for construction permissions in the Municipal Corporation - asked him for bribes. He said that when he called one of the officers in front of the Mayor, the officer clearly explained the payment details and how the money would be distributed.

Read Also
MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him...
article-image

Another resident, Suraj Kumar, also filed a complaint alleging that several Municipal Corporation and Collectorate employees demanded bribes for building approval.
According to the complaint letter:

RI Ashok Bharti demanded ₹10,000
Mohar Singh asked for ₹8,000 for name transfer
Shailendra Srivastava demanded ₹6,000
KK Sharma asked for ₹10,000 for signing documents
These bribe amounts were in addition to the official government fees.

The Mayor, Sharda Solanki, was shocked to hear the phone conversation, where officials were openly fixing the bribe amounts. She said the matter has come to her notice, and she has sent a report to the Commissioner with instructions to take strict action against the guilty employees.

The case has now become a major topic of discussion in the city. While the Mayor has assured action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In...

MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In...

MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For...

MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For...

Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To...

Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To...

Bhopal News: ‘Journalism Is Meaningful Only When It Becomes The Voice Of Public,’ Says MCU Vice...

Bhopal News: ‘Journalism Is Meaningful Only When It Becomes The Voice Of Public,’ Says MCU Vice...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...